Tripura Police train staff in drone technology to boost digital surveillance

The Tripura Police Tuesday held drone surveillance training for personnel of the state police, Border Security Force (BSF) and other security agencies in collaboration with state forensic science lab and National Forensic sciences University to boost its operations on the digital surveillance front.

The training organised by KTD Singh Police Training Academy was part of a two-day workshop on drone surveillance and drone forensics at the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) 2nd battalion headquarters in RK Nagar, on the outskirts of Agartala.

Drone surveillance instructors are seen giving hands-on training on calibrating a drone prior to flight. (Express photo by Debraj Deb) Drone surveillance instructors are seen giving hands-on training on calibrating a drone prior to flight. (Express photo by Debraj Deb)

Principal of the police training academy Dilip Ray told the media the drone surveillance workshop involved flight demonstrations and would have more sessions in cyber crime laboratory, indoor and outdoor training and so on.

“This workshop trains our officials on how to keep surveillance on drones, how it is used or misused.. We are mainly looking at the forensic aspect of it”, the official said.

Avinash Chandra Paul, chief executive officer (CEO) of D-Town Robotics Private Limited, said the training involved basic information on how to fly drones and prerequisites to remember when flying drones.

Tripura Police and BSF officials wait for hands-on demonstration of flying drones. (Express photo by Debraj Deb) Tripura Police and BSF officials wait for hands-on demonstration of flying drones. (Express photo by Debraj Deb)

“It is to train the department on the knowledge about drones, requirements of distance, flight time etc. We are also going to teach them about drone forensics to monitor illegal drones coming from outside the country, if they are caught. This training would be helpful to know about drones, and if needed to capture the data, know where one came from, where it was going etc,” he said.

He also explained that a single drone operator might not be able to monitor all activities going on in the screen but if the video can be sent on command centre, a group of experts can monitor everything and take action on time.