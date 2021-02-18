Tripura Police suspends woman head constable for purported involvement in drug racket

The statement said an enquiry began against her under section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC),

Tripura Police has suspended a woman constable over her alleged involvement in an illegal drug trade racket and begun a departmental inquiry against her, an official statement said.

In a statement issued Thursday, Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Subrata Chakraborty said a departmental enquiry was initiated against woman head constable Gayatri Das after receiving “reliable information from various sources” regarding her “involvement in alleged drug network”.

The statement said an enquiry began against her under section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which gives the police power to investigate cognizable offenses.

“…she has also been placed under suspension for conducting fair enquiry into the matter. She is also detained and interrogated in connection with the case,” it said.

Prashanta Chakraborty, a suspect in the case and purported associate of Gayatri Das, was also detained in the same case.

Gayatri, who was posted at East Agartala Police Station, was suspended after a local television channel aired her purported audio conversation with a drug smuggler on stocking, buying and selling of illegal drugs.

The Biplab Deb led BJP-IPFT government, which came into power in March 2018, has been actively cracking down on illegal drugs and cannabis.

In February last year, the police detained two security personnel of social welfare minister Santana Chakma with drugs.