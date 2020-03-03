Tripura: Police recovers two-month-old infant given away for Rs. 5,000

The infant boy was rescued in a joint operation of Child Line, Tripura Police and the Tripura State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. (Representational) The infant boy was rescued in a joint operation of Child Line, Tripura Police and the Tripura State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. (Representational)

A two-month-old child purportedly given away nearly a month ago at Dhatucherra village in Kailashahar of Tripura’s Unakoti district has been recovered and returned to the parents. The infant boy was rescued in a joint operation of Child Line, Tripura Police and the Tripura State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Child Line’s Unakoti district coordinator Kuntala Sinha said that Swapan Balmik Das, 33, who is a daily wager by profession, gave away his two-month-old son to a childless couple – Rubel Alam, 35 and Anufa Begum, 28. The child was given nearly a month back, she said, adding that a joint team of Child Line, state police and state commission for protection of child rights engaged over the issue and visited Swapan’s residence on Monday.

“We received an anonymous call on our toll-free helpline about an alleged child sale at Unakoti district. Our team member took it up with the Child Welfare Committee and found credibility in the issue. The child was given away by his father nearly a month back in exchange of Rs. 5,000”, Kuntala said.

She further informed that police personnel in the joint team tracked the family which took the baby and knew further details from them. “Since the child has got guardians, we left him with his parents. But we shall keep monitoring the family for the next three months and more if necessary to make sure such incidents don’t repeat”, Sinha told this publication.

Kailashahar Police Station Officer-in-charge Partha Munda informed that the baby was indeed given away but wasn’t sold off.

“As far as we know, Swapan didn’t sell his baby for money. Swapan and Rubel are close acquaintances for long. Swapan was jobless for quite some time and didn’t have any money to run his family. So, he gave away the child to Rubel to take care of him”, the officer told reporters.

Rubel’s family gave the child’s biological family some cash and sarees out of courtesy and without being asked, OC Partha Munda said.

Opposition CPI (M) state secretary Goutam Das condemned the incident and claimed it is proof if abject poverty prevalent in rural Tripura under the BJP regime.

“Tripura’s economic condition is in tatters. The case of child sale at Unakoti district is proof of the abject poverty prevalent in the state’s villages. This is not the first time these incidents have come to light in recent months either. In a similar incident, a newborn baby was sold at Bishalgarh earlier this year. Such cases were never heard in the Left regime”, Das said in the sidelines of a press conference here today.

The state unit of BJP has said they are collecting details of the incident and claimed official documents bear no mention of the shortage of work.

“We have come to know about this. Our party workers are collecting details. But we can assure there is no dearth of work or job as alleged by many. This is an entirely false allegation”, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.