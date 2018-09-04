Tripura: Police recovers demonetized bank notes after busting illegal liquor racket

Three persons were arrested from a garden, where they had come to dispose of demonetised currency to the tune of Rs 1.68 crore. (Representational Image) Three persons were arrested from a garden, where they had come to dispose of demonetised currency to the tune of Rs 1.68 crore. (Representational Image)

In a major raid, Tripura Police busted a racket involved in illegal liquor trade and recovered Rs 75,000 in currency notes including old demonetized bank notes late Monday night. Speaking to indianexpress.com, officer in-charge of Arundhatinagar police outpost, Alamgir Hussein said that they received a tip-off about an illegal countrymade liquor store in the house of Arjun Debnath (26).

“We conducted a surprise raid at Bhattapukur Kalitilla area late night yesterday and recovered around 400 litres of countrymade liquor and a stash of cash, mostly in small denominations. There were demonetized currency notes worth around Rs 20,000. We are conducting investigation on how these notes came there,” the official said.

He also informed that three persons were arrested in connection with the raid. These include landlord Arjun Debnath, Darin Kaipeng (23) and Jaharlal Kaipeng (25) from Taidu village in Gomati district.

“There was an almirah with a lot of cash in it. We broke it open and seized all the cash. Most of these are in small denominations. Counting of the seized cash is still in progress. Around Rs. 20,000 are old demonetized 500 and 1,000 rupee bank notes,” the police official informed.

The arrested trio was produced before a local court wherefrom they were sent to police custody.

