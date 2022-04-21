Tripura Police warns public against new type of cyber fraud

A day after a Tripura minister warned people against a conman, who was allegedly asking people for money posing as the minister on social media, Tripura Police issued warnings against a new type of cyber fraud.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Assistant Inspector General in-charge (Law and Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said the new type of cyber fraud, where fraudsters were sending people fake SMS in the name of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) had come to the notice of police authorities.

“In the last week, many customers of TSECL have received SMS from an unknown number pretending to be centre of TSECL regarding disconnection of Electric power supply due to non-payment of a bill and asking them to contact with a number given in the SMS. TSECL authority has confirmed that TSECL is not sending any such SMS,” the statement read.

The police have appealed to the public to remain alert about such fraud SMS and not share any kind of personal information or pay any amount without proper verification from TSECL.

“It looks like a plot to collect personal information and defraud money,” the statement said.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, TSECL warned people on their official Twitter handle about the issue and wrote, “Dear Consumers, TSECL is not sending SMS texts about power disconnection due to non payment of bill & not asking to call a electricity officer. Please ignore such SMS & don’t entertain such fraudulent activities. @tripura_cmo @Jishnu_Devvarma @Deboshruto64 @TSECLTRIPURA”.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the AIG said that several people had informed the police about receiving such text messages, following which the police confirmed the issue with the state power corporation and issued the advisory.

However, it’s still unclear how many people were ready duped by the scam.