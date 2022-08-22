scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Tripura Police to organise hackathon for innovative tech solutions

In a statement issued Monday evening, Tripura Police Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Jyotishman Das Choudhury said the police will organise ‘Tripura Police Technology Hackathon 2022’ from September 1 as a part of the government’s “100 days action plan”.

The AIG said the hackathon initiative will also try to find technological solutions for problems affecting the daily lives of citizens. (Express)

Tripura Police Monday announced that it will organise a hackathon in September to seek out innovative technological solutions for efficient and effective policing.

In a statement issued Monday evening, Tripura Police Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Jyotishman Das Choudhury said the police will organise ‘Tripura Police Technology Hackathon 2022’ from September 1 as a part of the government’s “100 days action plan”.

“The Hackathon intends to seek technological solution for efficient and effective administration of Tripura Police. This Hackathon is being organised in association with National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala as Knowledge Partner. Resource persons from different Institutions of other states are also expected to participate,” the statement said.

The AIG said the hackathon initiative will also try to find technological solutions for problems affecting the daily lives of citizens.

As per the officials involved with organizing the hackathon, its schedule includes concept note, proof of concept, development of prototype and hands-on demonstration. Participants will be mentored by resource persons from prominent technical institutions and the solutions arising out of the contest will be evaluated by a jury comprising experts, sources said.

The winners will receive Rs 25,000 while the runners-up will get Rs 15,000, the police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...Premium
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch upPremium
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

The state police also introduced a helpline to aid contestants. Students from across the country will be allowed to participate in the contest, the police said.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 08:42:44 pm
Next Story

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: When and where to download

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

Premium
Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’

Premium
Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

FIFA demands met, Indian football suspension likely to be lifted soon

FIFA demands met, Indian football suspension likely to be lifted soon

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment
Express Opinion

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

Premium
India leave Zimbabwe's chase in disarray
LIVE UPDATES

India leave Zimbabwe's chase in disarray

CBDC, the 'digital rupee' that RBI could introduce this year
Explained

CBDC, the 'digital rupee' that RBI could introduce this year

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement