Tripura Police to organise hackathon for innovative tech solutions

Tripura Police Monday announced that it will organise a hackathon in September to seek out innovative technological solutions for efficient and effective policing.
In a statement issued Monday evening, Tripura Police Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Jyotishman Das Choudhury said the police will organise ‘Tripura Police Technology Hackathon 2022’ from September 1 as a part of the government’s “100 days action plan”.
Tripura Police is organizing Hackathon- 2022 in association with NIT, Agartala from 1st September.
Please visit https://t.co/G1qQbxV6Zj for more details. @NITAgartalaoffi@ndtv @aajtak @TOIIndiaNews @ZeeNewsEnglish @pfaindia @ABPNews @TelanganaDGP @DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/MlyeMpL1P2
— Cyber Crime Tripura (@CrimeTripura) August 22, 2022
“The Hackathon intends to seek technological solution for efficient and effective administration of Tripura Police. This Hackathon is being organised in association with National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala as Knowledge Partner. Resource persons from different Institutions of other states are also expected to participate,” the statement said.
The AIG said the hackathon initiative will also try to find technological solutions for problems affecting the daily lives of citizens.
As per the officials involved with organizing the hackathon, its schedule includes concept note, proof of concept, development of prototype and hands-on demonstration. Participants will be mentored by resource persons from prominent technical institutions and the solutions arising out of the contest will be evaluated by a jury comprising experts, sources said.
The winners will receive Rs 25,000 while the runners-up will get Rs 15,000, the police said.
The state police also introduced a helpline to aid contestants. Students from across the country will be allowed to participate in the contest, the police said.
