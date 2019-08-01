Tripura Police officer sacked for failing to investigate 23 cases

A Tripura Police officer was sacked from duty because of her failure to investigate 23 cases pending for a long time, some of them related to heinous offenses.

Advertising

Speaking to indianexpress.com, North Tripura district Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty said that Dipanjana Sinha, a woman Sub-Inspector of Police at Kanchanpur police station, was sacked from the job for not completing probe on 23 cases within time.

The order comes in the wake of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s warning last month which stated that any government servant who wouldn’t perform his duties satisfactorily would be sent to voluntary retirement.

The sacked official joined the state police service in 2010 and served at several police stations in Unakoti district. She joined duty at Kanchanpur police station in the North Tripura district in January 2018.

Advertising

“She was assigned with ten cases after joining in my district. She was the Investigating Officer (IO) of 13 other cases while she served in Unakoti district. But she didn’t submit any report of the investigation of any case till now”, Chakraborty said.

The official added that Dipanjana Sinha was served show-cause notice for failing to submit investigation reports but she didn’t reply to any of them.

Sinha was sacked from service on July 29, SP Bhanupada Chakraborty said, who signed the order himself.