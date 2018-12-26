Tripura Police officer arrested with unaccounted money, sent to judicial custody

A day after being arrested with over Rs 9 lakh unaccounted cash, Tripura Police’s Special Branch officer Sushil Debbarma was Wednesday sent to judicial custody for 7 days.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, West Tripura superintendent of police Ajit Pratap Singh informed that the official was arrested in reference to a previous case on Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 where his involvement was suspected. A search at his home revealed Rs 9.81 lakh unaccounted cash yesterday, following which he was arrested.

“His arrest came in reference to a previous case under NDPS Act. We got leads during an investigation on that case that he was involved. Rs 9.81 lakh was recovered from his house and he was accordingly arrested,” SP said.

The SP also informed that Debbarma, who is an Assistant Sub Inspector in the state police, was produced before a local court this afternoon.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Bidyut Sutradhar said the arrested police officer was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate (first class) Mitra Das on Wednesday afternoon.

“The arrestee is charged with NDPS Act and can only be tried in a special court. So, the judicial magistrate has sent him to 7 days judicial custody. He would be produced before a special court headed by West Tripura District Judge Sabyasachi Dutta Purkayastha on January 02”, the APP said.