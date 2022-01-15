Tripura: Police launch solar-powered mobile-bio toilet for on-duty personnel

The Tripura Police has launched a mobile-bio toilet for on-duty personnel in Agartala. Notably, the lights and fans installed in the vehicle run on solar power.

Assistant Inspector General Subrata Chakraborty on Saturday informed that Director General of Police VS Yadav flagged off the vehicle on Friday afternoon.

“The need for a mobile bio toilet was felt long back… the requisite fund was sanctioned from the Road Safety Fund by the Transport Department,” a statement released by the police said.

The mobile bio toilet van has two separate units for male and female personnel. It also has an overhead water tank, a bio-toilet tank with digester, wash basin, stainless steel commode and exhaust fans, among others. The vehicle has been designed to allow free flow of light and air, police sources said.

The vehicle will be stationed at convenient points in the city and will move from one location to another as per requirement.