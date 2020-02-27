Hours after becoming a father, Tripura Police officer found hanging in his quarter

Jayanta was born at Baikhora in South Tripura district. He joined the state police service in 2012. (Representational) Jayanta was born at Baikhora in South Tripura district. He joined the state police service in 2012. (Representational)

A Tripura Police officer was found hanging inside his official quarter in Agartala on Wednesday late in the evening, barely hours after his wife gave birth to a child.

Suspecting suicide, West Tripura Superintendent of Police Manik Lal Das said 34-year-old Sub Inspector Jayanta Baidya might have been facing some family issues prior to his demise.

“We heard he was upset for some reason. There might have been some family issues troubling him. We are yet to ascertain the validity of any such assumptions and have registered a case of unnatural death. An investigation is underway,” he said.

Baidya’s mother and younger brother were the first persons to have reportedly seen him hanging in his quarters beside East Agartala Police Station at 8 PM on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, his wife delivered a child at the state-run Gobind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital yesterday.

Jayanta was born at Baikhora in South Tripura district. He joined the state police service in 2012.

In May last year, a Border Security Force (BSF) official was found dead at Pancharatan area of Dhalai district, 150 km from here, officials said today. Police suspected he killed himself with his service rifle. Earlier in April same year, a BSF constable of 166 Battalion posted in North Tripura went into a shooting spree on his colleagues and later killed himself by firing his own service rifle. In May 2018, a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan also committed suicide after murdering his wife and two children at Subhashnagar of West Tripura. TSR is an armed counter-insurgency force under the Tripura Police.

