Tripura Police book 5 for beating up woman in public, manhunt launched to nab them

The Tripura Police Tuesday booked five people for allegedly beating up a woman in public after accusing her of having an affair with another man at Krishnapur village in Khowai district.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Khowai’s Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty said five people were named in the FIR registered at the local police station. “All of them are between 30-40 years of age. They are currently absconding. We have launched a manhunt to arrest them,” he added.

The accused have been charged under sections related to trespassing, outraging the modesty of a woman, causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation, the police informed.

According to preliminary investigation, the police said that the 35-year-old woman was accused of having an affair with another youth of the locality for a few years. The woman was allegedly spotted at his house on Saturday, after which, a group of villagers reportedly hit them and forced them to marry each other by exchanging ceremonial garlands, the police added.

The cops rushed to the spot and rescued the two and admitted them to a local hospital. The woman is learnt to have sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment, while the man has been released.