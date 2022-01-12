Tripura: Police deny allegations of transgender harassment

Seventy-two hours after four transgender persons complained of police harassment, the Tripura Police issued a press statement on Wednesday denying the allegations as “baseless”.

The police said they had received a complaint on Saturday night that four persons in “girl costumes” were demanding money from youths passing through the Battala and Melarmath area. They added that a team of officers along with women personnel apprehended the four persons and the latter were arrested under Section 151 of the CrPC after they failed to provide any satisfactory reply for their conduct.

Also read | Tripura announces night curfew to tackle Covid-19 surge

The police said that the arrested individuals “confessed that they were male” and they were released on bail the next day. They also claimed that the West Tripura Chief Judicial Magistrate was informed about the arrests.

The trans-persons had alleged that they were forced to strip in the presence of male police personnel and also furnish a written undertaking that they would never cross-dress again, failing which they would be liable for arrest. The police, however, claimed that the allegations were baseless.

Also read | Railway minister flags off Jan Shatabdi Express connecting Tripura with Manipur

Earlier on Monday, the four trans-persons held a press conference and complained about violation of transgender rights, including those provided by the NALSA judgment of the Supreme Court. They said they were on their way home from a DJ party, when they were stopped by police personnel and a person claiming to be a reporter. They alleged that they were bullied and later taken to the West Agartala Women Police Station, and from there they were forced to walk to the West Agartala Police Station in the cold winter night. The four trans-persons – Rupak alias Mohini, who filed the complaint against the police, Sangam, Raj and Tapas – also alleged that they were denied food and water.

The trans-persons further claimed that the police confiscated their wigs and inner garments and that the videos of their harassment at the hands of the police have gone viral – affecting their personal lives and livelihoods.

Also read | BJP president JP Nadda’s Tripura visit postponed

Notably, eminent lawyers, artists, actors, rights activists, LGBTQIA+ individuals and cultural forums have supported the transgender persons and termed the police action as “shameful”.

A key functionary of the state government, who didn’t wish to be named, said: “I have heard about the issue. It’s very unfortunate.”

A senior Tripura Police official advised the aggrieved persons to approach the police accountability commission or human rights authorities. He said, “If anyone is responsible, they will not be spared.”