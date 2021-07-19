Tripura Police arrests two for allegedly spreading communal hatred

. The duo had accused members of the RSS and BJP of involvement in the Teliamura lynching through a live video streamed on Facebook, the police alleged.

The Tripura Police Monday arrested two persons for allegedly trying to spread communal hatred by “pinning the blame” for the lynching of three suspected cattle thieves on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The lynching had taken place at Teliamura in Khowai district in June.

Those arrested Monday include Dost Ahammed, secretary of All India Muslims Development Forum (AIMDF) and his associate Momin Mia. They were later released on interim bail by a local court.

Police told reporters that a case was registered against AIMDF leader Shakeel Hassan H, Dost Ahammed, Momin Mia and others for allegedly making a hate speech. The duo had accused members of the RSS and BJP of involvement in the Teliamura lynching through a live video streamed on Facebook, the police alleged. They were booked under Section 120 (B), 153 (A), 153 (B), 295 (A), 505 (2) of Indian Penal Code and 66 (F) of the IT Act.

“We booked a case against them and arrested two for trying to disturb law and order in the state through a video that was shared on social media. In the video, he has attempted to call the incident a communal murder. As the case is under investigation, we apprehend his attempts might disturb communal harmony,” Sonamura Police Station officer-in-charge Nandan Das said.

Shakeel, a resident of Karnataka, had met the families of the deceased during his visit. He claimed the lynching victims, who belonged to the minority group, were killed for moving with cattle. He said they were farmers and earned their livelihood through selling milk.

In a video streamed live on social media, Shakeel was heard saying, “I am now at Rangamatiya in Sonamura, a village nearly one kilometre away from Indo-Bangla border…four persons were killed in mob lynching. Now, we are at Jayed Hussein’s home…I want to ask the RSS and BJP IT cell what they got after killing her (Jayed’s wife) husband and father of the child ( Jayed’s son)?”

However, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Arindam Nath said, “He had accused RSS and BJP of mob lynching without any evidence. Amidst ongoing investigation of the case, he tried to manipulate the investigation with fake information.” However, the police have not arrested Shakeel yet.



Three persons, accused of stealing cattle, were allegedly lynched by an angry mob at two different places in Khowai district on June 21. The trio, identified as Billal Miah (28), Saiful Islam (18) and Jayed Hussein (30) were residents of Sonamura in Sepahijala district. Police arrested six persons in the case. The half-decomposed body of another person, Salim Hussein, was recovered burried in a forest, weeks after the lynching.

BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty denied reports of mob lynching at Khowai and claimed they were ‘unfortunate incidents’.

A group of people from Maharanipur village in Khowai district later gheraoed Mungiyakami police station in the area for three hours on Monday. They claimed the police are harassing ‘innocent’ people from their village and demanded the release of six people arrested in the lynching case.