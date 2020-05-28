FIR against Sa Re Ga Ma Pa runner-up Mainul Noble for remarks against PM Modi

Noble had finished third at Zee Bangla’s music reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He had also visited Agartala for a concert in 2019. (Source: medium.com) Noble had finished third at Zee Bangla’s music reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He had also visited Agartala for a concert in 2019. (Source: medium.com)

Tripura Police has registered an FIR against Bangladeshi singer Mainul Ahsan Noble, aka Noble, for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. Noble had finished third at Zee Bangla’s music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa last year.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Suman Paul, an engineering student at Pandit Deen Dayal Petroleum University in Gandhinagar of Gujarat, said he filed the complaint against the Bangladeshi singer at Belonia police station on May 25.

“This singer was always rejected in his own country. He came to my country and gained fame, earned in India and returned to Bangladesh while insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I can’t accept his action. So, I have filed a complaint against him,” he said.

The FIR was registered under sections 500, 504, 505 and section 153 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act and has been forwarded to the Tripura Police’s Cyber Crime Cell, South Tripura Police Superintendent Jal Singh Meena said.

“We have registered the complaint and have forwarded it to the Cyber Crime Cell. We are in constant touch with them and further course of action is being devised. It is not in the Indian cyber space. However, we have started an investigation into the issue,” the official said.

Last year too, the singer was mired in controversy over his remarks against Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

