Tripura: Police recover country-made bomb from bordering village

Days after the announcement bye-elections to the three-tier panchayat bodies in Tripura, the state police on Saturday recovered a country-made bomb from Boxanagar, a bordering village in Sipahijala district, 65 km from Agartala. A duty officer from the state police told indianexpress.com that the bomb was recovered from a grocery shop of one Jasim Miah at Kalsimura area in Boxanagar village.

“The shopkeeper found the bomb and reported the matter to nearby Kalamchowra police station. A bomb squad was dispatched to recover the explosive,” the official said.

He also said that since the shopkeeper himself reported about the bomb, he wasn’t arrested. “It is surmised that the bomb might have been lobbed inside the shop from outside,” he said. Following the incident, BSF and state police have been put on high alert to avert cross-border crimes.

