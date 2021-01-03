Tripura Police arrests two NLFT ultras, seize extortion money

Ten days after Tripura Police arrested four top commanders of the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT-BM), two more ultras of the outfit were nabbed by the state police on Saturday.

In a press statement, Tripura Police said that one Mantu Debbarma, a NLFT (BM) insurgent, was arrested in an extortion case under Mungiakami police station. He was sent to police custody for three days, based on his confessional statement during interrogation, the police said. They also seized Rs 25,000, believed to be proceeds of extortion.

Berajoy Tripura, 30, also a NLFT-BM ultra, was arrested from a forest at Chaya Kumar Para in Chawmanu village of Dhalai district. He is wanted in an extremist-related extortion case. Investigation is still ongoing in both cases and details of other active ultras of the outfit are being sought, the police said.

Earlier on December 24, Director General of state Police V S Yadav said four out of top ten NLFT-Biswamohan commanders laid down arms before the state police. According to reports, the insurgent outfit is reeling under a financial crisis and has low cadre strength, after 88 cadres surrendered before the state government with arms in 2019.

The NLFT, banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 1997, has been operating from their camps across the international border. It has been involved in 317 insurgency incidents in which 28 security forces and 62 civilians lost their lives between 2005-2015. Peace talks with the NLFT were initiated in 2015 and the outfit has not been involved in violence since 2016.

Tripura shares a 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh, of which around 67 km area is unfenced.