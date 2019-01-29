Tripura Police arrests two dog smugglers carrying animals en route to Mizoram

Tripura Police Tuesday arrested two dog smugglers carrying four Indian breed dogs tied tightly inside gunny bags while they were being whisked off to Mizoram. East Agartala Station Officer-in-charge Debashish Saha said that the dogs were recovered from a vehicle enroute to Mizoram.

“The recovery was made at 3 in the early morning today at Buddhamandir area in Agartala. A Sub-Inspector halted a vehicle carrying dogs in suspicious conditions. Prima facie evidence suggests that the animals were being smuggled”, Saha said.

The official also said that an FIR is being registered against the accused under Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act, 1960 of the Indian Penal Code. The detainees identified as Johnunsanga, Lalthanmuia are residents of Kanhmun, a Mizoram village bordering Tripura in the north district.

Speaking to reporters inside police custody, the detainees said they visited Tripura to see off someone in a city-based private school. Four unidentified persons offered them to sell four dogs at Rs. 300 each and they obliged, Johnunsanga claimed.

However, police said they are investigating to assess the truth of their statement. “They have said this is their first offense. We shall investigate to assess whether they have previous criminal records”, the OC said.

The dogs were handed over to Pawsome – an animal-friendly NGO for treatment and safekeeping till their ownership can be established. Rigved Dutta, general secretary of the NGO said they have recovered 20 dogs from smuggling rackets in the past. He thanked Tripura Police for taking the initiative and said awareness about cruelty against animals is on the rise in Tripura.