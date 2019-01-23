Tripura Police arrests man for raping 4-year-old daughter

Tripura Police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old man in Dhalai district for allegedly raping his own daughter. Speaking to indianexpress.com, a police official said the arrested man is accused of sexually abusing his own 4-year-old daughter.

Advertising

An FIR was lodged based on the victim’s statements to a neighbour.

“The accused has been charged under section 376 (rape) and the POCSO Act. Police is investigating,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a police officer said that the father of the victim lived with his four-year-old daughter alone since her ailing mother was living with her parents for the past few months.

The arrested man would be produced before the sub-divisional judicial magistrate’s court tomorrow.

Advertising

As per the latest guidelines approved in 2018, those convicted under the POCSO Act for sexual crimes on girls below the age of 12 years can be awarded death penalty.