Tripura Police arrests LJP state chief over forgery charges

Tripura Police has arrested Lok Janshakti Party’s (LJP) Tripura unit chief Rupam Kar for purportedly cheating people by providing them with forged documents in lieu of money.

Kar was arrested on the basis of a case registered under Section 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (dishonestly using a forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

The LJP leader was arrested after a Crime Branch team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Das along with two other officials, Benu Lal Kar and Ashish Sarkar, seized forged public documents, government rubber stamps etc. during a raid at his house located at Bardowali in Agartala on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Crime Branch officials informed that Kar provided fake documents, job letters, licenses in return for huge amounts of cash.

A case was lodged against the LJP leader at the West Agartala police station in December last year by Superintendent of Excise Sabyasachi Singh after one Tapan Saha submitted his required documents at the West District Magistrate’s office to get permission for a foreign liquor shop only to discover later that the paperwork was fake.

An investigation revealed that the LJP state chief gave him these forged documents in lieu of money. He had promised them government benefits like many others he allegedly duped.

No one could be contacted from the LJP for comments on the issue.