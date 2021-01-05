Tripura Police arrests 12 suspected Bangladesh nationals at airport

Police forwarded the trio to a local court today, seeking police remand for five days. (File photo)

Tripura Police arrested 12 people, suspected to be Bangladesh nationals, with fake Aadhaar cards and other bogus documents at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport on Monday.

Shashi Mohan Debbarma, the officer-in-charge of Airport police station, told reporters that the 12 persons, including a woman, were arrested for being in possession of fake identity documents.

“These people had tickets booked for Chennai. They failed to produce legal documents to prove they are Indian citizens,” the OC said.

He added that a case was registered against them and they were produced before a local court with a plea to remand them in police custody.

In November last year, 14 passengers were deboarded from a New Delhi-bound train at Agartala. During interrogation, they confessed to fleeing a refugee camp at Cox’s Bazaar in Bangladesh.

The arrests come just days after former Tripura governor Tathagata Roy claimed that Rohingya refugees were ‘trickling’ into India through areas of Tripura bordering the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

Tripura shares an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh, of which around 67 km is unfenced.