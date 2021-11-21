Tripura: Police arrest TMC leader and actor Sayani Ghosh on charges of criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder

Tripura Police on Sunday arrested actor and Trinamool Congress leader Sayani Ghosh on charges of promoting enmity between people, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy. An FIR was also registered against her at the East Agartala Police Station for allegedly disturbing a municipal poll rally of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb at Ashram Chowmuhani area here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, West Tripura Additional SP Jagadish Reddy said: “We received a complaint against her and summoned her for interrogation. After recording the statement of witnesses, we found evidence that she had involvement in connection with the case registered under Sections 153, 153A, 307 and 120B of the IPC. So, we have arrested her. We shall produce her before the court tomorrow.”

On the charges of trying to promote enmity between groups of people and attempt to murder, the official said the police have found “preliminary evidence”. Four other people were present in the vehicle along with Sayani Ghosh on Saturday evening, he said, adding that police were trying to arrest them.

While confirming that Sayani’s vehicle was being driven by someone else, police didn’t clarify how she attempted to murder someone or whom she tried to kill.

A police official, who didn’t wish to be named, said “Sayani Ghosh loudly shouted” at a BJP street corner meeting addressed by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday and “exclaimed Khela Hobe”. A complaint was filed against her at the East Agartala Women’s Police Station on Saturday night.

Her colleagues from the TMC, on the other hand, claimed that she was being framed in a “false case” as part of a premeditated conspiracy.

“This is a baseless allegation. Sayani is a known face. Spotting her in a car, someone said ‘didi, khela hobe’ (Sister, game is on). She said ‘haan, khela hobe’. This can’t be the ground for a case and arrest. She was arrested in an ugly way and now the police aren’t producing her in court. So, we can’t move for bail,” West Bengal TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said Sayani was arrested in an attempt-to-murder case, but the real objective was “to disrupt TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s rally here tomorrow”. “This entire case is concocted. We shall legally fight it. We are with Sayani. She is a brave girl”, Dev said.

She said cops went to a hotel where Sayoni was staying on Saturday night and asked her to report to the police station. The actor-turned-politician reported to the police station on Sunday.

Sayani Ghosh’s counsel, Shankar Lodh, said someone from the CM’s poll meeting venue said ‘Khela Hobe’ to her and she repeated the same slogan. “It’s a political slogan and it can’t be unconstitutional. If someone says he or she will kill someone, that might be unconstitutional,” he told reporters.

However, while Ghosh was being interrogated inside the police station, a group of miscreants assembled nearby and launched an attack in which two people sustained injuries, police said. West Tripura Additional SP Reddy said a suo motu FIR will be lodged in the incident.

Trinamool Congress leaders have alleged the attack was perpetrated by BJP-backed goons.

Dev said her party tried to file 11 complaints of political violence in the run up to the Tripura civic polls but none of them was registered by police. She also claimed that the cops swung into action on cases filed by the ruling BJP.

Reacting to allegations of political violence, Tripura BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, “Trinamool Congress isn’t even our opponent here (in Tripura). None of our activists attacked them. These are baseless allegations. The TMC activists should restrain themselves from using unwelcome words as well.”