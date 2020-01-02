Tripura Police arrest 3 NLFT ultras for threatening MP who voted in favour of CAB 

All three cbooked in an FIR registered at Panisagar Police Station on charges of sedition, extortion and illegal possession of arms and would be produced before the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate’s court today. (File photo) All three cbooked in an FIR registered at Panisagar Police Station on charges of sedition, extortion and illegal possession of arms and would be produced before the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate’s court today. (File photo)

Nearly two weeks after Tripura Lok Sabha MP Rebati Mohan Tripura received a threat letter for voting in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), Tripura Police Wednesday arrested three militants belonging to the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT).

Those arrested were identified as Fanijoy Tripura of Manikpur village in Dhalai district, Samprai Debbarma of Mandwi village of West Tripura and Kanti Marak of Khedacherra in North Tripura.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, North Tripura District Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty, who led the operation, said the arrests could not have been possible without the coordination between multiple stakeholders in the government.

“We have recovered several extortion notices, extortion rate charts, a 9 mm pistol, six live rounds of bullets, a good number of bank account passbooks, SIM cards and several other documents from their possession. Two of them were arrested from Panisagar railway station on Wednesday evening and Fanijoy was arrested based on outcome of their interrogation from Dharmanagar railway station late night”, SP Chakraborty said.

All three booked in an FIR registered at Panisagar Police Station on charges of sedition, extortion and illegal possession of arms and would be produced before the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate’s court today.

On December 18 last year, outlawed NLFT served a threat notice to Tripura Lok Sabha MP Rebati Mohan Tripura for voting in favour of the Citizens CAB.

The NLFT letter, signed by self-styled NLFT secretary general D Uomthai, reads, “…your vote in the Lok Sabha on Dec 10, 2019 in favour of the CAB, although a single vote would not have changed the outcome, in principle is considered to constitute a vote to let outside voice dictate our daily lives….The Boroks of the state, particularly the voters from the East Tripura LS constituency have every right to ask you as to why, in your conduct as MP, you have failed to preserve, protect, defend the aspiration the people and abused the mandate, faith and trust reposed in you?”

It also threatened to socially boycott him and declare him unfit to hold office.

NLFT was formed on March 12, 1989 with the agenda of sovereign Tripura under Dhananjoy Reang as its self-styled chairman. It was outlawed in 1997 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and later under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA). According to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), NLFT was responsible for violent activities including 317 incidents in which 28 security forces and 62 civilians lost their lives during the period 2005-2015. Peace talks with NLFT were initiated in 2015 and there has been no violence by NLFT since 2016. A large group of 88 NLFT ultras laid down arms before the state government earlier in August last year. Intelligence official suggested that a small faction of the outfit has been active in hideouts of Bangladesh since then.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd