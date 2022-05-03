Tripura Police arrest 24 suspected Rohingyas

Tripura Police arrested 24 suspected Rohingya migrants from Kailashahar in Unakoti district Monday. Speaking to reporters in Agartala this morning, Kailashahar sub-divisional police officer Chandan Das said they were nabbed while trying to enter Kailashahar town. Primary interrogation revealed that they were issued a few refugee cards by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

“They would be moved to court on Tuesday,” the official said. Police sources said that they came to Kumarghat railway station in the Unakoti district after entering India via Jammu and Kashmir. The police suspect they planned to enter Bangladesh through the international border in Kailashahar. “We are yet to get more details from them. The police are interrogating them”, Das said.

Earlier on April 29, three suspected Rohingya migrants were held at the Dharmanagar railway station in the North district of Tripura after they failed to produce valid documents.

Tripura has an 856-km long international border with Bangladesh, parts of which are still unfenced due to local issues. According to a report of the Border Security Force (BSF), 53 Rohingyas were arrested in 2019 alone from these border areas.