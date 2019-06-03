Tripura Police bust arms smuggling racket in Kalacherra

In a major breakthrough against illegal arms trade, Tripura Police Monday busted an arms racket at Kalacherra, a remote tribal village in south Tripura district.

Sabroom Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) L Molsom told reporters that police raided the house of one Jarmarum Tripura at Kalacherra village this morning and recovered a huge cache of illegal weapons. The raid was conducted based on inputs obtained during the interrogation of three arms dealers arrested two days back from the same village, he said.

“Three persons were arrested from the same village two days back with one countrymade pistol and 16 rounds of ammunition. Inputs gathered during their interrogation led to a raid at Kalacherra village today, where 3 countrymade guns, 23 cartridges of AK 47, 167 empty cartridges of .9 mm pistols, 5 empty cartridges of SLR, one welding machine and some sophisticated tool box were recovered,” Molsom said.

He added that the seized weapons were procured from different illegal weapons dealers. However, Molsom said, a toolbox and sophisticated machinery recovered from the spot indicated that the arms dealers might have been trying to manufacture weapons on their own.

“They might have been trying to make their own weapons. They brought the toolbox part by part from Bangladesh. However, they were in a very initial stage”, the SDPO said.

At least sixteen firearms, most of them countrymade pistols, were recovered in different parts of Tripura since September last year.

Senior police officials, who didn’t wish to be named, said that they are trying to crack down on weapon handlers who operate from other states in the country. Since it assumed office in March 2018, the incumbent BJP-IPFT government took a hard stand against arms and substance smuggling.

A team of Bangladesh officials, who visited Tripura to discuss border management issues in May this year, said effects of Tripura’s strong policy against smuggling have started to show results.

Tripura shares a 856 km-long international border with Bangladesh, which is still unfenced in patches at Sepahijala and Dhalai districts.