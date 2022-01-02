Tripura: Days before PM’s visit, Abhishek Banerjee says TMC only party capable to take on BJP

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during a visit here on Sunday claimed that his party has emerged as the principal challenger to the BJP in Tripura. The TMC leader further said that the Mamata Banerjee-led party has the ability to take on the BJP nationally. Notably, Abhishek’s statement came just days before the prime minister’s scheduled visit to the north-eastern state on January 4.

Abhishek will hold organizational meetings with TMC leaders and activists later this evening to take stock of the party’s political strength.

Speaking to reporters in front of the Choddo Debata Bari at Khayerpur on the outskirts of Agartala city, Abhishek said he prayed to the deities for the good health, employment, education and development of the people of Tripura in the New Year.

“With the start of the New Year, we shall renew our efforts to end BJP misrule in Tripura. In this fight, we shall not compromise a bit,” the TMC general secretary said.

He added, “The TMC is the only party in the country which is capable of taking on the BJP and we are not the ones to be cowed down by its blatant and brazen use of investigating agencies. So, we will fight it out with the last drop of blood.”

Abhishek also claimed the TMC has emerged as the principal Opposition in Tripura, judging by its performance in the civic polls held last year.

“In three months, a party that had negligible presence secured 24 per cent vote share; this is unprecedented. There is no precedent of this happening in any party of the country,” Abhishek said.

He criticized the BJP-led state government in Tripura and said that court orders were not being honoured in the state and opposition political activists were being attacked frequently.

“People are being tortured day in and day out… Tripura has been reduced to a theatre of goons and madmen,” he said.

Notably, despite TMC’s claim that it has become the principal Opposition in Tripura, the state election commission data suggests that the Mamata Banerjee-led party came second only in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area while the CPI(M) stood second in overall vote share across the state.

The TMC made multiple attempts in the past to expand the party base in Tripura. Former Chief Minister Sudhir Ranjan Majumder started the party’s state unit in 1999. Then in 2016, six Congress MLAs shifted camps and joined the TMC, only to further shift to the BJP a year later. The party has witnessed a consistent growth since its win in West Bengal in 2021.