Tripura plans lactation management unit to boost breastfeeding

In an effort to boost breastfeeding of children, Tripura is likely to set up a Lactation Management Unit at the state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital in Agartala soon. If successful, a Human Breast Milk Bank may be developed here and a second lactation management unit proposed next year for Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital, the state’s apex referral hospital.

IGM Hospital, which is one of the few state referral hospitals, also records a huge majority of institutional child deliveries every year. As per the plan, consultants would be engaged at the unit to improve breastfeeding of children delivered at the hospital.

As per the National Health and Family Survey-5 data, 62.1% of children under 6 months of age are exclusively breastfed in Tripura. However, the figures with the state health department vary.

State Programme Officer of Reproductive and Child Health Dr Sanjay Rudrapaul told indianexpress.com that the figures are actually over 90% in the state and nearly 100% for children born in hospitals. “The initiative of setting up a lactation management unit was taken mainly to promote breastfeeding in our state. The concept of such a unit, while not exactly a human breast milk bank, is not very different either. It will help prematurely born babies who are unable to draw milk from their mothers or mothers who are unable to sufficiently breastfeed their babies due to different reasons,” the official said.

He explained that the lactation management unit would be able to support children born from pre-term deliveries to draw milk from their mothers. The unit would also be able to store mothers’ breast milk for 24 hours and feed babies if such need arises.

If the project gets traction and sufficient demand is observed, proposals might be worked out for a human breast milk bank at a later stage.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Tripura National Health Mission (NHM) Director Dr Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal said Friday that a proposal to set up the state’s first Lactation Management Unit would be placed along with a host of several other programmes under the Programme Implementation Plan of NHM to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in the current financial year.

“We shall be proposing a Programme Implementation Plan worth around Rs 300 crore for different programmes, including flagship schemes like National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, etc and blindness control programmes. To start with, we are proposing Rs 10 lakh for the lactation management unit. We shall proceed in a phased manner depending on the success of the project,” Dr Jaiswal informed.

“We are not going for a human milk bank at the moment. We still need to ascertain if there is such a demand in our state. Once we establish the lactation management unit, we shall know if there is such a demand. If a requirement is found, we might set up a human milk bank later,” Dr Jaiswal clarified. He, however, appealed to mothers to focus on naturally breastfeeding their newborns.