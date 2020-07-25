Tripura: Patients at Covid centre spit at, abuse doctor for admitting more people

When requested by the medicos to return to their beds, some agitated inmates allegedly spat at the doctor and threatened to infect her with coronavirus (Representational) When requested by the medicos to return to their beds, some agitated inmates allegedly spat at the doctor and threatened to infect her with coronavirus (Representational)

Admitted at a Covid care centre in Tripura, coronavirus patients allegedly harassed and spat at a woman doctor who arrived at the centre to admit more patients on Friday evening.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, West Tripura District Health Surveillance Officer Dr. Sangita Chakraborty said she was abused and spat at by patients being treated at a COVID Care Centre, when she went there to admit five women who had given birth a day ago.

“All of these women underwent caesarian operations at Tripura Medical College, where they delivered babies the day before. They were diagnosed with COVID-19 and had to be admitted at a care centre. We reached the centre with a health department team and police personnel and tried to admit the new patients when a group of people, men and women, claimed they have reached full occupancy and denied entry to the new patients,” she said.

When requested by the medicos to return to their beds, some agitated inmates allegedly spat at Dr. Sangita and threatened to touch her and infect her with coronavirus, she said. One of the patients allegedly rinsed his mouth and spat it on the doctor’s head, making her leave the place.

“I have no words to express myself. This is dehumanizing and most inappropriate. We are treating these people ourselves but all patients need the same care. I feel so ashamed”, she said.

The All India Government Doctor’s Association (ATGDA) have demanded ‘exemplary punishment’ for the errant patients.

“This kind of mentality is completely unexpected and unacceptable. They have shown sub-human mentality. I think a precedent has to be set to warn the others”, ATGDA general secretary Dr. Rajesh Choudhury said.

A source in the COVID care centre said the facility currently houses 270 patients. Though the centre has a maximum capacity of housing 300 patients, the inmates have claimed it is over-crowded.

Additional Chief Secretary SK Rakesh said they will look into the matter. “If such an incident has happened, it is most unacceptable. If it is true, we shall take action. As per our guidelines, any COVID-19 patient violating the rules would be arrested after they are discharged and taken in custody”, the official said.

A duty officer from New Capital Complex police station in close vicinity to the COVID care centre said no complaint was registered with them on the subject.

