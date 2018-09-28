Tripura tribal party to file petition in Supreme Court for NRC revision in state

Speaking to indianexpress.com, INPT general secretary Jagadish Debbarma said that Tripura is facing the threat of infiltration and migration. (File) Speaking to indianexpress.com, INPT general secretary Jagadish Debbarma said that Tripura is facing the threat of infiltration and migration. (File)

Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT), a regional party demanding more power for Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), is now considering to file a petition in the Supreme Court for National Register of Citizens (NRC) revision in the state. INPT’s demand for NRC revision here comes as a stark contrast to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s stand. Deb said in July this year that he was not aware of any major public demand for NRC revision in Tripura.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, INPT general secretary Jagadish Debbarma said that Tripura is facing the threat of infiltration and migration. “Tripura shares a long border with Bangladesh and we are facing the problem of infiltration. We may file a writ petition with the Supreme Court to implement NRC revision in the state and identify all outsiders”, Jagadish said.

He also said that his party is taking necessary preparations for the legal step. The party has also demanded scrapping the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 and has claimed it would further endanger ethnic identity of different indigenous communities. A delegation of the party met Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) founder and former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, AGP president Atul Bora and others in July to build support against the citizenship amendment bill.

INPT president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl visited Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in Meghalaya to garner support against the Bill as well. The party held its central executive convention in June and unanimously resolved thirteen points demands which include immediate identification of “outsiders” through NRC revision in Tripura, rollback of the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill, inclusion of Kokborok language in 8th schedule of the Constitution, granting more power to TTAADC etc.

The party has also been vocal against renaming of different places in Tripura and has demanded to reinstate their erstwhile Kokborok names. During the 25 year-long Left Front rule, names of places, roads, streets and different structures were changed from Kokborok to Bengali or other languages, the party alleged.

Formed in 2002, INPT is a former ally of opposition Congress.

