Tripura: Parents booked for ‘selling’ newborn girl; baby rescued

A couple in Tripura was booked for allegedly selling their newborn girl to bail them out of a financial crisis. However, after the baby was rescued by police sleuths, the couple said the baby was given up for adoption and they did not take money in return.

The accused, Madhabi Debbarma and Sushil Debbarma, are residents of Naliabari village in Champahower, which is 80 km from Agartala. The couple already had three children before. Their fourth child was born on July 19 this year. However, two days after the baby was born, she went missing.

Madhabi’s father Jogesh Debbarma Tuesday lodged a complaint at Champahower police station of Khowai district against his daughter and son-in-law for allegedly selling their child. Madhabi was detained on Wednesday and the newborn was rescued soon after.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Officer-in-Charge Uttam Debbarma said, “Madhabi Debbarma told us that they are unable to rear the children as the family is reeling under financial crises. They said they couldn’t have bear expenses for a fourth child. So, the baby was given away to one Bimal Debbarma for adoption.”

However, the accused couple has declined charges of child sale and said no transaction was involved in the ‘adoption’.

As per latest reports, Jogesh Debbarma has filed an affidavit at Khowai district Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court and sought to withdraw his case.