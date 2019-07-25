Tripura Panchayat polls: Voters demand benefits of development works, peace in state

With the three-tier Panchayat polls nearing in the state, Tripura voters say they want peace in the region, despite of whoever won the elections. They added that they wanted also work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Act and other schemes provided for them.

“We want peace. We don’t wish to comment on which party is better as the situation is not favourable. But whoever wins should give us benefits of development works”, Sikha Sarkar, a resident of West Tripura’s Ananganagar village, told indianexpress.com.

Shantabala Sarkar, a sexagenerian, said she doesn’t join political rallies anymore, but added that there was no ambience of fear in the previous regime. Another voter, Shipra Das, said she has wages of 30 MGNREGA persondays pending since months.

Das also alleged that benefits of government flagship schemes were being disbursed seeing political colour. Though her family hasn’t seen violence in recent months, Das said many others in the village have faced the brunt of political violence.

Echoing her concerns, Chameli Ghosh of West Tripura said that her husband and relatives were threatened before the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls and the house was attacked after the results were announced.

“We are branded as communist party supporters in the area. So, our house was singled out and attacked after Lok Sabha results were declared. Similarly, we were threatened in last couple of weeks to stay away from voting in panchayat election process,” Ghosh said.

When asked why she didn’t lodge a complaint with the police, she said it would invite more troubles for her.

The story is similar for many houses of the locality. However, there are differing voices as well.

75-year old Fanindra Sarkar, who is a retired Sub-Inspector of Police, told indianexpress.com that development is being done at the village level, albeit at a slow pace since everyone at incumbent state government is new at their jobs.

“This is a new government. They are learning new things. Candidates staged in three-tier panchayats are newbies as well. So, they will take time to learn stuffs as well. Development is being done; maybe the pace is tad slow,” Sarkar said. He denied any knowledge of political violence in his village and said there were stray and unconfirmed reports of intimidation, which he feels are not always true.

Another resident, Gourchand Sutradhar, said he feels the BJP-led coalition government is doing a great job in the state. He said the opposition parties could not stage candidates since they were not left with enough supporters.

The Left Front, which held power for 25 consecutive years in the state till 2018, swept the last rural body polls in 2014 by winning 563 out of 591 gram panchayats and all 35 panchayat samitis and eight zilla parishad bodies. The Left fortress was breached since BJP-led coalition government came to power in March 2018.

While the voters are divided on peace and development, ruling BJP expressed confidence of overwhelming victory in the upcoming polls. Congress, on the other hand, said that they are afraid their supporters would not be able to cast votes due to electoral violence.

In the 2018 Panchayat by-elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won at least 86 per cent of the Gram Panchayat seats without any contest from the opposition as both CPI(M) and Congress failed to stage their candidates. The saffron party has won 5,278 uncontested Gram Panchayat seats so far. At the Panchayat Samiti (block) level, 338 out of 419 seats went uncontested. Similarly, 37 out of 116 seats in eight Zilla Parishad bodies too went uncontested.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) and Congress alleged that due to the violence in the state by the ruling BJP candidates, the party could not stage their members. Congress said its leaders fled their villages after facing threats and intimidation, and were at undisclosed locations in Agartala.

“CPI (M) state leader and former Deputy Speaker of state Assembly Pabitra Kar voiced similar concerns and said, “Many communist party candidates had to withdraw nominations in the face of dire threats. We were not allowed to contest in most of the seats”.

“Most of our candidates have fled their villages in the face of violence and are now living in undisclosed locations at Agartala city. Congress has arranged their stay in most of these cases. If the leaders can’t enter their area, how can common voters exercise their democratic rights?” state Congress vice president Tapas Dey questioned.

However, the saffron party had brushed off the allegations, saying that the opposition was politically bankrupt and failed to find any supporters which it could stage as candidates.

The campaigning for the three-tier rural body polls ended Thursday evening, with the elections scheduled for July 27. 591 Gram Panchayats, 35 Panchayat Samiti and eight Zilla Parishad bodies will undergo voting on Saturday from 7 am.

In order to ensure smooth polling, the state election commission has deployed 6000 Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawans and 3000 Tripura Police personnel on poll duty. On the other hand, 17 teams of Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans would be pressed to manage law and order during the polling.

Tripura Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Arindam Nath said at least 17 major cases related to poll violence were registered in the last few months and 21 people were arrested. Among the accused, 10 were BJP supporters, six were from CPI (M) and five belonged to Congress.