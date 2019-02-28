Tripura: Opposition voice throttled in Assembly, alleges CPI(M)

Opposition lawmakers from CPI(M) accused Deputy Speaker Biswabandhu Sen of suppressing their voices out of political bias during the ongoing budget session of state legislative assembly and alleged that opinions of the opposition benches were throttled inside the assembly.

Addressing a press conference during recess period at state Assembly Thursday afternoon, CPI (M) legislative whip Tapan Chakraborty said opposition legislators were not allowed to speak on a Calling Attention Notice moved by CPI (M) MLA Shyamal Chakraborty and Sahid Choudhury on problems faced by farmers at areas adjoining Rudrasagar Lake in Sepahijala district, 60 Km from here. However, opposition legislators were not allowed to speak while ruling BJP legislators were permitted to make ‘false statements’ at length, he alleged.

“We were not allowed to speak. A ruling MLA was given nearly 15 minutes time to make irrelevant and false statements. Our MLAs were forced to stay silent. The Deputy Speaker’s role was partial. We severely criticize his role. We want business to be conducted in democratic way in the Assembly. There is no freedom of speech in the House,” Chakraborty told reporters.

Responding to the Calling Attention Notice moved by MLA Shyamal Chakraborty, Minister for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Pranajit Singha Roy today said 1830 acre land out of 2008.04 acre land under Rudrasagar Lake was allotted for pisciculture. Paddy cultivation started on 1789.25 acre land due to receding water of the lake; land plots were distributed to 1395 families.

However, the Department of Water Resource shut down sluice gates on a local rivulet to maintain 11 meter water level in the Lake as per a court order.

“A survey has revealed that 1395 families are unable to cultivate paddy in 615.70 hectare land since we have maintained 11 meter water level in the lake. So, a Master Plan is being prepared by the state wetland authority to ensure income of these families”, the minister said.

However, former Tourism Minister and MLA Ratan Bhowmik said interest of farmers are severely hampered due to the increased water level as nobody could cultivate any paddy in last one year. Former minister and MLA Sahid Choudhury, who jointly moved the notice today, tried to speak on the issue but wasn’t given any chance despite speaking at the top of his voice, Ratan said.

“We don’t object to the plans of government. However, we want to ensure that the farmers’ interests are protected along with plans for augmenting tourism. We wanted to speak on these issues. However, a ruling MLA was allowed to make entirely irrelevant and false statements for 15 minutes while MLA Sahid Choudhury was not even allowed to speak. This is an attempt to throttle the voice of Opposition inside Assembly”, Ratan Bhowmik said

He also accused Deputy Speaker Biswabandhu Sen, who presided the House today, of being ‘politically biased’ in his role.

After being denied his chance to speak, MLA Sahid Choudhury today walked out of the House in protest. However, other opposition members didn’t join him. Opposition leader Manik Sarkar was not seen present in the House during the episode.

Rudrasagar Lake sports the magnificent Neermahal Palace, which served as a leisure resort of Tripura’s Manikya monarchs. Surrounded by over 2100 acre of waterbody around it, Tripura’s ‘Neermahal’ or lake palace was built by Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur in 1939. The white and red palace has been rather iconic of the exquisite taste and heritage of Tripura’s 500 year old Manikya dynasty rule. The waterbody was recognized as ‘National Lake’ in 1995 and as an ‘International Lake’ in 2005.