Tripura: One held for spreading rumours on COVID-19, ‘mild lathicharge’ in some markets

With the lockdown in Tripura, vegetable vendors are visiting residential areas on carts and bicycles to sell their goods. (Express photo) With the lockdown in Tripura, vegetable vendors are visiting residential areas on carts and bicycles to sell their goods. (Express photo)

The Tripura Police Sunday arrested one person in Agartala for rumor-mongering about COVID-19 on social media.

An officer from Arundhatinagar police station said Abhishek Dhar, from Badharghat, had “spread rumours about COVID-19 patients in Tripura on social media”, and was accordingly arrested and booked.

Meanwhile, the state police also arrested two Bangladeshi nationals at Teliamura in Khowai district, 50 km from Agartala. They were arrested in the midst of a curfew along Tripura’s 856-km border with neighbouring Bangladesh.

Teliamura police station officer in-charge Swapan Debbarma told reporters that the duo was arrested due to suspicious movement. The official, however, said the two had been staying at Jirania village in West Tripura for a few months before they came to Khowai.

They were later identified as Rubel Das and Kripa Das, both residents of Brahmanbariya district of Bangladesh.

Tripura has over 5,000 persons under quarantine, but no confirmed COVID-19 case yet. According to latest reports, 7,106 persons are under surveillance in quarantine. Among them, 6,276 are under home quarantine and 53 are housed in quarantine centres set up in hospitals and other facilities. As many as 95 people have been tested till date, with reports of all negative.

In an effort to manage pressure in markets despite the lockdown, the local administration in different parts of Tripura has regulated market timings. Most of these markets operate till 10 AM in the morning, while vegetable vendors visit residential areas on carts and bicycles to sell their goods.

On Sunday, police and administrative officials were seen making circles with paint in front of shops and marketplaces at Battala, Maharajganj Bazaar and Lake Chowmuhani markets. However, crowding didn’t stop, after which the police resorted to a mild lathi charge in some of these markets Sunday evening, officers said.

In some parts of West Tripura and Sipahijala districts, elected public representatives in local self-government bodies donated rice, pulses and other essential necessities.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd