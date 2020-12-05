Tripura: One arrested for allegedly murdering fireman during Bru resettlement protest

North Tripura: Joint Movement Committee (JMC) members clash with the security personnel during a protest against the resettlement of displaced Bru migrants in Kanchanpur sub-division, at Panisagar in North Tripura district, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI21-11-2020_000244A)

At least 13 days after Tripura Fire Service personnel Biswajit Debbarma succumbed to his injuries sustained during a violent mob attack at Panisagar in North Tripura, the police Saturday arrested a 25-year-old youth for allegedly killing the fireman.

The arrest comes close on the heels of a warning from Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma in which he promised to launch an extensive movement unless the government took ‘concrete action’ within a week to probe into the fireman’s death in the line of duty.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, North Tripura Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty said, Debu Malakar, a 25-year-old youth, was arrested from Kanchanpur this morning over charges of murdering the fire service personnel during a movement of the Joint Movement Committee against Bru resettlement in Panisagar.

A vehicle in flames during a protest by the Joint Movement Committee (JMC) against the resettlement of displaced Bru migrants in Kanchanpur sub-division, at Panisagar in North Tripura district (PTI Photo) A vehicle in flames during a protest by the Joint Movement Committee (JMC) against the resettlement of displaced Bru migrants in Kanchanpur sub-division, at Panisagar in North Tripura district (PTI Photo)

“We have arrested him and produced him before a local court with a plea for questioning him in police custody for seven days. The court order hasn’t yet arrived,” the official said.

Reacting to the development, Pradyot Kishore welcomed the move but said arresting one isn’t enough since several people were seen beating the fireman in a clip that went viral on social media. Biswajit Debbarma, the fire service personnel, was beaten till he lost consciousness. He died during treatment the following day.

Pradyot said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb called him up and informed about the arrest.

However, he said he would continue demanding punishment for everyone involved, while appealing for peace among all communities.

Joint Movement Committee (JMC), which called an indefinite strike against the government’s formula for Bru resettlement earlier in November, has criticised Pradyot’s stand saying the royal scion has chosen to play the communal card.

JMC leader Anup Nath has demanded legal proceedings against Pradyot for his purported communal comments. JMC’s indefinite strike, which claimed two lives, including the fireman and a 46-year-old protester, was withdrawn after a series of dialogue with the state government. Subsequently, the government announced a magisterial inquiry into the police action during the organisation’s call for strike.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd