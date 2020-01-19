Tripura: On Kokborok Day, CM Biplab Deb renames Baramura Hill range

Tripura CM Biplab Deb at the 42nd Kokborok Day Celebration programme at Agartala. (Source: Twitter/BiplabKumarDeb) Tripura CM Biplab Deb at the 42nd Kokborok Day Celebration programme at Agartala. (Source: Twitter/BiplabKumarDeb)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Sunday announced his cabinet has decided to rename Baramura Hill range as ‘Hathai Kotor’ in a mark of respect to the indigenous tribes. Baramura is one of the highest hill range in the state apart from Atharomura and Jampui Hills.

Addressing the people on the 42nd Kokborok Day, Deb said his government is committed towards the development of tribals and their language. The CM, who delivered the speech in Kokborok, said, “Being the chief minister, I am happy to address the Kokborok-speaking people in their mother tongue. I prepared the speech last night itself.”

“People can learn any language if they accept it by heart—one just needs to develop such a mentality. In Tripura, out of the 32 per cent indigenous population. 29 per cent speaks Kokborok” he added.

Deb’s address in Kokborok was the first by a CM on Kokborok Day, though he had spoken in the dialect two days back at his debut address in the ongoing special winter assembly session. He had taken a one-year challenge to learn Kokborok on the same day last year and promised that he would deliver his next Kokborok Day speech in the language.

Though not on Kokborok Day, former Chief Ministers Sachindra Lal Singha and Nripen Chakraborty were well-versed in Kokborok and are known to have interacted in the language.

He also laid down plans to develop Kokborok language and said steps were being taken to boost school education in the language.

“Earlier, Kokborok subject was being taught in 94 senior basic, 52 Madhyamik schools and 20 Higher Secondary. Now, the numbers have increased to 139, 100 and 41 respectively,” Deb said adding the state government has already declared twelve tribal-dominated backward blocks as ‘aspirational blocks’ in an effort to extend better developmental initiatives there.

He also said that his government is committed to developing tribals and has sent a proposal to the central government for sanctioning Rs 8,000 crore special package for the development of tribal communities. The proposal is under consideration of the central government, he informed.

Pledging to work on healthcare, education, infrastructure for the development of tribals, Biplab said his government will have done enough work by 2023 when the next assembly elections are due, to gain votes depending on its ‘report card’.

One third people from Tripura’s 37 lakh population are from 18 tribal communities. Most of them live in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), which is spread across 7,132.56 square km and covers nearly 68% of the state’s geographical area.

As per government estimates, 8,14,375 people from Tripura, Reang, Jamatia, Noatia, Kalai, Rupini, Murasing and Uchoi communities speak Kokborok in Tripura.

