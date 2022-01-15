Tripura: Offline classes for Grade 8 to 12, with 50 per cent attendance

The state government on Saturday announced the closure of schools for students till Class VII in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, but said that offline classes for students of Standard VIII-XII will be held with 50 per cent attendance.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat here, Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the decision was taken considering the health and the wellbeing of students and to minimise learning losses owing to disruption of regular classes, prepare students for board examinations, higher studies and for the continuation of vaccination for teenagers between 15-18 years.

“We have decided to suspend physical classes for students of pre-primary to Class VII till January 30. Fifty per cent attendance has been stipulated for students of Classes VIII to XII, ensuring every student gets to attend school once in two days. But they will need parental consent to attend classes,” the minister said.

The state government had earlier announced to shut down classes from pre-primary to primary sections till January 15 in the wake of the rise in Covid-19 figures.

While stating that the state government wants to minimize spread of the virus, the education minister said his government also wants to minimize educational losses and keep vaccinating children between 15-18 years in their schools.

“Our experience is that students suffer from massive educational loss if educational institutions are closed. There was educational loss in the last 1.5-2 years… Those who would be appearing for the Madhyamik and the Higher Secondary examinations are in an important stage of their academic life… Absence of students from schools also would pose a challenge to administer vaccines. The health department has, therefore, suggested conducting classes for Standard VIII-XII, maintaining health guidelines,” Nath said.

The state education department will also conduct special classes on Vande Tripura channel and resume ‘Ektu Khelo, Ektu Padho’ scheme for students of pre-primary to Class VII in order to combat educational losses.

‘Ektu Khelo, Ektu Padho’ is a special initiative introduced by the state government in June 2020 for activity-based learning with the help of audio and video contents disseminated through WhatsApp or SMS.

Meanwhile, college and university examinations will be held as scheduled, albeit ensuring Covid-appropriate behaviour. Teachers and non-teaching staff will be required to attend colleges and universities as usual while students can attend classes on alternate days. The institutions will have to conduct extra virtual classes for students unable to join classes owing to quarantine rules. Hostels would be closed down for the time being.