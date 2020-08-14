Tripura official selects participants for I-Day celebration via online to avoid crowd

Independence Day 2020: Here's how to make the most of the virtual celebration. (Image: Pixabay)

In an effort to avoid crowd over the 74th Independence Day celebrations, a Sub-Divisional Magistrate at Tripura’s distant Kanchanpur township, perched close to the Tripura-Mizoram border, has gone online for selecting participants in the I’Day events. The move has received good response among netizens who say such initiatives can be considered across the country for red letter days and public celebrations in the time of corona.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Kanchanpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Chandni Chandran said the Independence Day celebrations would be observed in a very restricted manner since there is a host of guideline for the observance this year about avoiding gathering, crowds and social distancing.

“We have a lot guideline for Independence Day celebrations this year, specifically mentioning to avoid gathering and following social distancing. School students are mostly participants in these events on other years but everyone is at home. We tried to take the selection process online, started this contest and received overwhelming response”, the official said.

All events chosen for this year are solo dance and solo song in three age groups, 5-11 years, 11-16 years and 16 year and above, making group rehearsals redundant. In solo song category, Angshuman Saikia, Tanmoy Nath and Rimpi Nath were chosen in three categories. In the solo dance category, Arohi Kar and Nandini Sharma, Tanmoy Nath and Nha Nath, Khasouhti Reang and Sanjukta Deb were selected for three categories of performance. Entries for the online contest started on August 06 and ended on Thursday.

As per official instructions, the Independence Day celebrations would be held at Kanchanpur Cricket Grounds with 200 people. The ground can hold nearly a crowd nearly ten times larger. Volunteers would be posted in two entrances with thermal screening devices, people would need to stand in social distance circles, wear masks and maintain necessary hygiene protocols during the event.

Meanwhile, tight security is being mulled across Tripura ahead of the Independence Day celebrations as Tripura Police, Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and other security personnel are being deployed to maintain law and order and avoid untoward incidents. The central event would be held at Assam Rifles ground at Agartala where Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is scheduled to preside the march past and take salute in the morning.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.