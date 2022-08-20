Agartala: Offices of chairman, managing director of state-run industrial development corporation sealed

The offices of the chairman and the managing director of Tripura Industrial Development Corporation (TIDC) Limited in Agartala were sealed Saturday after a lower court order over non-payment of land compensation dues for a plot that was acquired for Bodhjungnagar Industrial Growth Centre in 2016.

At present, Tripura has eight sanctioned industrial growth centres including four fully functional ones. Among the operational growth centres, Bodhjungnagar Industrial Growth Centre and RK Nagar Industrial Growth Centre in West Tripura district are arguably the most successful ones.

The move to seal the offices came shortly after Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha Saturday visited the Bodhjungnagar Industrial Growth Centre and expressed his disappointment at complaints of lack of security, power, and gas supplies at the centre.

Speaking to reporters at the Agartala Press Club in the state capital Saturday evening, special secretary for industries and commerce Abhishek Chandra said a piece of land acquired by the TIDC in 2016 ran into litigation, as an aggrieved landowner felt the compensation provided to him at the time was unsatisfactory.

“The aggrieved party filed a land acquisition case for enhancement of compensation and a lower court passed an order enhancing the compensation quantum in September 2019 and directed the judgment debtor – TIDC to make the payment. Dissatisfied by the impugned judgment and order, the Corporation moved the High Court and contested the order in 2021,” the official said.

He also said while the lower court instructed the Corporation to pay Rs 4.79 crore as enhanced compensation, the latter deposited a part payment of Rs 1,28,27,500 at the time of filing the appeal to the High Court as directed by it.

Meanwhile, the TIDC received order sheets from the lower court over the land compensation case where the Corporation was asked to pay the awarded amount. The high court’s penal lawyer concerned was asked to seek a stay order from the high court and an officer on special duty (OSD) from the TIDC visited the high court on August 18 to submit an affidavit seeking a stay on the lower court’s judgment.

Two days later, the bailiff of the lower court approached the TIDC office with attachment orders, where the judge concerned had directed the Corporation to pay Rs. 4.79 crore in full, failing which the bailiff was authorized to attach movable properties of the Corporation.

Special secretary Chandra said though the high court didn’t issue a specific stay order on the lower court verdict, the latter “could have” waited in view of the spirit of the high court order.

“We have complied with all the orders given to us. In case we didn’t, we contested the order and moved the High Court, where it is being heard. We shall attend the lower court on Monday and bring our issues to the Court’s notice,” he said.

Earlier in the day, CM Saha visited the industrial growth centre and flagged four issues as “very important” problems faced by industrialists at the growth centre and asked officials to take immediate and stern action to remedy them.

“Security aspect, boundary infrastructure, power and gas supplies are very important issues. If there is a lack of security, industries can’t be developed. That is final. I’m surprised to see there is no police action despite repeated FIRs… it should not happen. I assure action will be taken. Some people are breaking the boundary wall again and again. Whoever is behind it, they should be booked immediately… clear cut,” he said.

The chief minister also asked the police to take stern action and said, “If they terrorize, you (police) terrorize them, so that they don’t dare to come here and enter. Otherwise, they (industrialists) can’t work.”

Saha’s comments came after a few cases of violence including murders were reported in Bodhjungnagar area.

CM Saha also said infrastructure would be upgraded soon to ensure uninterrupted power supply and gas supplies to the growth centre to achieve his government’s goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Tripura’.

Bodhjungnagar Growth Center spans 535.75 acre land in Jirania sub-division, 15km from Agartala, and has got around 78 industrial units including food park, rubber park, export promotion industrial park and a bamboo park. The growth centre is run by centrally sponsored schemes at a total project cost of Rs 15 crore. It has also got an industrial tool room and a training centre in the pipeline.