scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

Northeast student body seeks NRC revision in the region and ‘constitutional safeguard’ for Tripura

The organisation flags ‘infiltration’ from Bangladesh, demands mandating inner-line permits throughout the region, and wants Afspa and the CAA repealed.

The organisation called for undertaking NRC revision in all other Northeast states with appropriate cut-off years. (File)

The North East Students Organisation has identified illegal immigration from Bangladesh as a threat to India and said it will stand with Tripura’s indigenous people over the demand for a “special constitutional safeguard” for the state with “vast federal authority”.

At its sixth general conference held from Thursday to Saturday, the organisation reiterated that the revision process for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam was not “fully correct” and demanded that it be re-examined. It also called for undertaking NRC revision in all other Northeast states with appropriate cut-off years. At the same time, the organisation demanded the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) be repealed.

Don't miss |Tripura Congress workers attacked by ‘BJP workers’ during rallies; 5 hurt

The organisation’s comments on a “special constitutional safeguard” come amid TIPRA Motha party’s demand for Greater Tipraland, or a separate state for tribals. Motha rules the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, and the conference was held at Khumulwng, the town that hosts the council’s headquarters.

“The House also unanimously adopted a resolution to demand a special constitutional safeguard for Tripura with vast federal authority. NESO and the people of the Northeast will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the indigenous people of Tripura to protect and uplift their identity, culture with rights over land and natural resources,” a statement from the organisation said, referring to the conference as ”House”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : National Suicide Prevent...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : National Suicide Prevent...
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...Premium
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...Premium
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...
Constitution Day: A rare, enduring documentPremium
Constitution Day: A rare, enduring document

The statement also said the organisation, a conglomerate of eight student bodies from different Northeast states, was of the view that illegal infiltration by foreigners was a “very serious threat to the identity and security of the indigenous people” of the region.

The conference resolved to take proactive steps on a “war footing” over the issue, the statement said, adding that the organisation would keep taking it up with the central and state governments.

The conference wanted the government to introduce inner-line permits in all Northeast states where the system is not in force, implement provisions of the 1985 Assam Accord and repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (Afspa).

Advertisement

A separate time zone for the Northeast, declaration of flood and erosion in the Northeast as a national problem, permanent resolution to inter-state boundary disputes in the region, and inclusion of the Kokborok, Khasi and Garo languages in the 8th schedule of the Constitution are among the other demands made by the organisation at the conference.

The conference also demanded more job-oriented courses and professional and technical institutes in the Northeast. It said education should be location-specific and that the curriculum should include the traditional values, culture, history and geography of the region.

The organisation also urged the central government to make Northeast a “special employment zone” and set up placement and employment exchange infrastructure across the region.

Advertisement

General secretary Sinam Prakash Singh, chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya, chairman Samuel B Jyrwa and secretary general Mutsikhoyo Yhobo were among the leaders of the conglomerate who attended the conference.

The conglomerate comprises the All Assam Students’ Union, Khasi Students’ Union, Garo Students’ Union, All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union, Naga Students’ Federation, All Manipur Students’ Union, Mizo Zirlai Pawl and the Aizawl Twipra Students’ Federation.

First published on: 26-11-2022 at 06:33:17 pm
Next Story

Canada fired up for ‘hell of a game’ against Croatia, manager says

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close