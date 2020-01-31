Tripura court issues non-bailable warrant against ruling BJP MLA

Misappropriation case: NC leader’s son sent to 7-day police custody Misappropriation case: NC leader’s son sent to 7-day police custody

A court in Tripura’s West district has issued a non-bailable warrant against BJP MLA Krishnadhan Das from Bamutia constituency for not attending the hearing in connection with a case of political hooliganism and destruction of public property.

A copy of the court order made available to indianexpress.com reads that Sajjan Lal Tripura, Judicial Magistrate (first class) of West Tripura issued the order on January 28 over a case registered with the West Agartala Police Station in 2017.

The court order mentions that adjournment petitions were moved on behalf of Jahar Saha, Papiya Datta, Subal Bhowmik, Ratul Dey, Tapas Majumder, Tapas Bhattacharjee, Rajendra Dhyani, Krishnadhan Das, Kalyani Roy, Rajiv Bhattacharjee and Pratima Bhowmik out of 12 persons accused in case no. PRC (WP) 233 of 2017.

Krishnadhan Das is currently serving as an MLA while Kalyani Roy is an MLA and chief whip of the current state Assembly. Pratima Bhowmik was elected as MP from West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency last year. The other accused are ruling BJP leaders or executives.

While MP Pratima Bhowmik, MLA Kalyani Roy and Rajib Bhattacharjee surrendered themselves before the court and obtained bail, MLA Krishnadhan Das didn’t follow suit, which led to the warrant against him.

“It is made clear that since the case is against the standing MP/MLAs the matter has to be disposed off on priority basis and no accommodation shall be made which may cause delay in disposal”, the order reads.

The case would be heard again on March 03.

BJP spokesperson, Nabendu Bhattacharya said the case was registered against a group of BJP leaders including MP Pratima Bhowmik, Kalyani Roy and MLA Krishnadhan Nath among others after they gheraoed the then Chief Minister Manik Sarkar’s official residence in 2017.

Though BJP formed government in March, 2018, the case lingered on and kept on being heard in the court.

“I hope our government will soon withdraw the case”, Bhattacharya said. However, he didn’t specify if his party would make any such formal demand before the government.

