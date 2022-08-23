Tripura gives nod to operate flights to Bangladesh from this year

In an effort to boost ties with neighbours and to explore trade and bilateral opportunities in the region, Tripura Tuesday formally approved a proposal to start international flights to Bangladesh this year.

A meeting of the state Cabinet approved a proposal to start Agartala-Chittagong-Agartala air connectivity by the end of this year, Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury told reporters in Agartala Tuesday.

The minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the new Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in January, had announced that international flights would soon commence from Tripura.

In keeping with the PM’s announcement, the state Cabinet formally approved the proposal Tuesday following approval from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The proposal would now have to be ratified by the Union Civil Aviation Ministry and other authorities concerned to actually start the service. However, Chowdhury said he is hopeful of seeing the Indo-Bangla international air service commencing this year.

“Our Cabinet today approved the proposal after discussions with the Civil Aviation Department. Three flights would fly between Chittagong in Bangladesh and Agartala every week for now,” the minister said.

An amount of Rs. 4,500 would be charged per passenger.

While full occupancy is not expected in the first few years of operation, the state government has decided to bear Rs 15 crore expenditure annually as viable gap funding which would aim for subsidising 50 per cent operational cost shortfall in the first three years of operation.

On why Chittagong was chosen as the destination instead of Dhaka, which is a more popular destination, the minister said a survey on preferences of passenger movement and fund requirement was done to decide on the destination.

However, flights to Dhaka and other popular destinations like Bangkok, Singapore, Malaysia etc would be started in future if there is a demand among passengers.

Free private coaching for tribal students

On a different front, the Cabinet also decided to provide free private coaching to students in the tribal areas and in mixed habitations of Tripura, where both tribals and non-tribals live.

The scheme would provide supplementary education for elementary classes under the Tribal Welfare Department, right from kindergarten to class 5.

Three such centres would be operational in every village inside the Tripura Autonomous District Council (ADC) and outside it.

The teachers inducted for the scheme would be recruited through a process which would be decided by the Tribal Affairs Department.

The Cabinet decided that the department would pay Rs 215 to every teacher inducted for private coaching of students. The teachers should be graduates or have cleared the higher secondary exam.

Draft rehab policy for education and development of street children

The state government also approved a draft rehabilitation policy for the education and development of street children in which the Department of Social Welfare and Social Education would prepare a shortlist from a list of approximately 6,000 street children and place them in state-run and NGO-operated orphanages. The child welfare committee would supervise the process and the government would pay a monthly sum of Rs 4,000 for their education and food in the orphanages