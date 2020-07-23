Tripura: No family around, 23-year-old Covid-19 patient gives birth as doctors, nurses team up for her

As Covid-19 cases began to rise in Tripura, the government converted GBP Hospital into a dedicated Covid hospital. (Representational) As Covid-19 cases began to rise in Tripura, the government converted GBP Hospital into a dedicated Covid hospital. (Representational)

With no family members around and no one allowed to visit her, a Tripura Covid-19 patient gave birth to a baby girl Wednesday, at the state-run Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital in Agartala, in the care of a team of doctors, nurses and anaesthetists.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Medical Superintendent of GBP Hospital, Dr. Debashish Roy, said both mother and child are safe and under observation at the hospital.

However, the delivery has meant that the gynaecology operation theatres at GBP Hospital are now sealed off.

As Covid-19 cases began to rise in Tripura, the government converted GBP Hospital into a dedicated Covid hospital. While this exerted pressure of non-coronavirus patients on other hospitals, Covid patients with co-morbidities too are being treated at GBP Hospital, diversifying the pressure on medicos at the facility.

Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of GBP Hospital, Dr Bidhan Goswami, said the 23-year-old woman is from Suryamaninagar village of West Tripura. She tested positive for the virus at Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital in Agartala three days ago, during a regular pregnancy counselling session. She was first shifted to a Covid Care Centre set up at Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel, and rushed to GBP Hospital on July 21.

Since the woman had contracted Covid-19, her family and relatives who had come in contact with her were put under home quarantine, and there was no one to be with her.

The doctors who were to operate on her first had to train on using PPE kits.

A team of six, including two doctors from gynaecology and obstetrics department, one from the department of anaesthetics, one nurse and two attendants led by senior doctor Dr JL Baidya had an intense rehearsal for two hours on protocol for using PPE kits before going in the operation theatre.

“We were extra-cautious to make sure none of us got infected, but we took all care of the patient,” Dr Baidya said.

A healthy baby girl was born at 1:35 pm Wednesday after an hour-long operation.

Dr Rajesh Choudhury, general secretary of All Tripura Government Doctors Association (ATGDA), congratulated the medicos on a job well done, but pointed out that the expecting mother should have been treated at a special Covid Operation Theatre.

“There are three gynaecology operation theatres at GBP Hospital and all of them are now sealed off to prevent risking exposure to coronavirus after she was operated there. Also, the newborn and her mother should be kept in a separate ward, instead of the Covid ward, where they stand the risk of exposure,” Dr. Choudhury said.

Tripura so far has 3,348 Covid-19 cases, out of which 2,060 persons have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

