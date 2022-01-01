Tripura: Two NLFT(BM) ultras surrender before BSF

Two members of the outlawed Biswamohan faction of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered before the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday.

Later In the day, while talking to reporters at the BSF Tripura sector headquarters in Shalbagan, Inspector General (IG) Sushanta Kumar Nath said that both the rebels – Khitish Debbarma alias Kwkhwi and Swapan Debbarma alias Bathar – hail from Khowai district in the state.

Khitish joined the banned insurgent outfit in 2019 and is listed as an active cadre of the NLFT(BM) as per the list published by the state government. Swapan joined the organisation in 2020.

Nath said that 31 NLFT(BM) ultras have surrendered before the BSF in the last few years. Of these, 23 rebels surrendered between 2017 and 2020, six in 2021 and two on Saturday. The IG appealed to the youth to not get misguided by insurgent groups and shun the path of violence.

The BSF official also informed that 218 people, including 98 Bangladeshi nationals and 120 Indians, involved in various crimes including infiltration were held in 2021.

Notably, 131 people, including 85 Indians and 46 Bangladeshi nationals, were arrested while crossing the border illegally in 2020.

The official said contraband articles, including narcotics and drugs, worth Rs 35.64 crore were seized in 2021. In addition, the BSF destroyed 45,07,039 cannabis saplings in bordering areas.

Tripura shares an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh, parts of which are still unfenced owing to local disputes amid ongoing border-fencing work.