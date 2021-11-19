Tripura: 2 members of NLFT fall in police net for extorting money, 2 others detained

Tripura Police Friday arrested two members of the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura’s (NLFT) Biswamohan faction for extorting money in far off places of Dhalai district.

In a press statement, Tripura Police Assistant Inspector General Subrata Chakraborty said two “hardcore NLFT (BM) listed extremists” named Sanjoy Tripura, 30, alias Sapre and Akhindra Debbarma, 31, alias Shyama were arrested.

Sanjoy is a resident of Khagendra Rowaja Para in Ambassa police station area while Akhindra hails from Kata Lutma village under Salema police station in Dhalai district.extortio

The police seized two smartphones and Rs 15,000 cash from a vehicle near Dangabari village under Gandacherra police station area in the same district.

“As per inputs, they were collecting extortion money in the name of NLFT (BM) from different areas of Dhalai district like Salema, Kachuchera, Kamalpur, Gandacherra and Raishyabari since July 2021,” the police statement said.

It also said further interrogation of the arrested militants led to detention of two more persons from Raishyabari – Bailya Jamatia, 28, a resident of Raishyabari and Rabi Kumar Tripura, 45, from Chailyatali under Bagaicherra police station in Sajek of Rangamati district in Bangladesh. All four would be produced before the court Saturday in connection with a specific case registered at Raishyabari police station.

Earlier on October 18 this year, a self-styled commander of (NLFT) surrendered before Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura and said there are indications of a decline in conflict-ridden rebel movements.

As per BSF records, 23 NLFT insurgents, including a few top commanders, surrendered before them in the last five years, including five NLFT insurgents who surrendered in 2017, followed by 12 insurgents in 2018, three in 2019 and three others in 2020.

Formed in 1989, the NLFT’s agenda was of sovereign Tripura. The group was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and then under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) in 1997.