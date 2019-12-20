Betrayed tribals by voting for CAA: NLFT threatens ‘boycott’ of Tripura BJP MP

NLFT also threatened to socially boycott Rebati Kumar Tripura, declaring him unfit for holding office. (File photo) NLFT also threatened to socially boycott Rebati Kumar Tripura, declaring him unfit for holding office. (File photo)

As protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) started to mellow down, banned insurgent outfit National Liberation Front of Twipra (NLFT) has written a letter to MP Rebati Kumar Tripura accusing him of betraying the tribals in the state by lending support to the legislation. The outfit also threatened to socially boycott him, declaring him unfit for holding office.

The outlawed outfit’s letter comes amid widespread protests across the country against the amended Citizenship Act. While most of NLFT have either surrendered or have been neutralized, intelligence sources say a small faction of around a hundred insurgents is still active across the Indo-Bangla international border.

The outfit was created on March 12, 1989, with the agenda of sovereign Tripura under Dhananjoy Reang as its self-styled chairman.

In the letter, self-styled NLFT Secretary-General D. Uomthai said illegal immigrants are ‘tearing apart’ lives, culture, economy, polity and society of the tribals in Tripura. Claiming the CAA failed to address roots of political conflict in the state and aggravated wounds of ethnic strife, the insurgent outfit told the MP that his vote in favour of the Bill was ‘quid pro quo’ or to benefit himself.

“…your vote in the Lok Sabha on Dec 10, 2019, in favour of the CAB, although a single vote would not have changed the outcome, in principle is considered to constitute a vote to let outside voice dictate our daily lives….The Boroks of the state, particularly the voters from the East Tripura LS constituency have every right to ask you. As to why, in your conduct as MP, you have failed to preserve, protect, defend the aspiration the people and abused the mandate, faith and trust reposed in you?” the NLFT letter reads.

It also asked MP Rebati Kumar Tripura to showcause if he feels otherwise regarding the outfit’s decision to socially boycott him.

“….They (tribals) have every reason to believe that your conduct in the LS on Dec 9, 2019 was ‘quid pro quo’: to benefit yourself. As such, dopha (people) has the right to know as to why you shall not be spocially boycotted and declared unfit to hold and enjoy any office of honour in the state of Tripura”, the self-styled NLFT secretary general said in his letter.

Referring to illegal immigration of non-tribals from erstwhile East Pakistan to Tripura via Bangladesh, the outfit wrote that ‘Boroks’ think Parliament is imposing the burden of illegal immigrants on the state. “The rights of the Boroks to oppose it, as citizens of the state, have been repeatedly and flagrantly violated”, the NLFT letter reads.

The letter further alleged that Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is an ‘infiltrator’ himself.

“…particularly in a small state like Tripura, where concentration of infiltrators is the highest and state’s present Chief Minister Shri Biplab Dev is one of them. This is not justice. This is hypocrisy and bias”, the letter said and condemned Home Minister Amit Shah’s move to pass CAA in the Parliament.

NLFT also lauded Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma’s plea to exclude the state and rest of North East India from the ambit of CAA.

Reacting to the NLFT letter, MP Rebati Kumar Tripura told indianexpress.com that he didn’t directly receive the letter but through a Facebook friend, who shared it with him.

“They are an illegal outfit. But I haven’t betrayed anyone. I have spoken for development of Tripura ADC in my debut Parliament session. I have and am still working for welfare of our tribal people. I feel CAA is being made to stop illegal immigration to India and to disallow them to settle here. So, I have worked for the welfare of tribals (by voting for it)”, Rebati said.

Referring to the threat by the outfit, the MP said he would discuss the issue with Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb shortly.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd