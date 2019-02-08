Tripura MPs to boycott PM Modi’s visit on February 9

Three MPs of opposition CPI (M) on Friday announced that they will boycott Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tripura on Saturday.

“We the 3(three) MPs of Tripura have taken conscious decision to boycott the functions at Agartaia to be attended by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi tomorrow on 9th February 2019,” the statement by Jitendra Chaudhary, Shankar Prasad Sutta and Rajya Sabha MP Jharna Das Baidya read.

The statement further said that the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill would harm the interests of Northeast India and pose a threat to the secular spirit of the country if it is passed in Parliament.

The Bill was conceived against the spirit of the Constitution of India, the joint statement said. The MPs appealed PM Modi and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government to withdraw the legislation from placing it in the Rajya Sabha to respect sentiments of people from the Northeast.

As per latest reports, PM Modi would land at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport at 3 PM tomorrow. He would unveil a statue of the Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, the last reigning king of Tripura, and address a public rally at Swami Vivekananda Maidan here later in the afternoon.