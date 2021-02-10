Tripura MP writes to FM, seeks additional funds for development of tribals

Tripura MP Rebati Tripura has urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to allocate additional funds from the budget to Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) for the welfare and development of the ethnic communities of the state.

He also sought central schemes for tea garden workers in Tripura.

“….overall developments of the quality life of citizens of State has been a huge concern of present government in order to strengthen the situation of the people of State, it is humbly requested to provide extra budget to Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) so that state will witness maximum development throughout and to introduce special schemes to Tripura State Tea workers as there are 48 Tea Garden in Tripura,” read a letter that the MP handed to Sitharaman during a meeting with her in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The tribal council polls were deferred last year on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the interim charge being vested in the governor. The council’s tenure was later extended by another six months.

However, the state government submitted an affidavit before Tripura High Court on January 12, stating that it would hold the tribal council polls by May 17, this year.

Of the total 30 seats in the self-administered body, 28 are held by elected members and the remaining two are nominated.

Formed on January 18, 1982, the TTAADC covers 68 per cent of the total geographical area of Tripura. One-third of the population of the state is based in areas that fall within the jurisdiction of the ADC.

Rebati, in his letter, reserved high praise for the Union budget, saying it has a welfare approach towards all sections in Tripura and neighbouring Assam in line with the Centre’s slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (welfare of all with everyone’s support). It has a holistic approach towards economic recovery post the pandemic, he said, adding that it also seeks to strengthen the health and social sectors.