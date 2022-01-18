Tripura MP, three other women leaders granted bail in Covid violation case

Four Left women leaders, including a Rajya Sabha MP, were granted bail on Monday, nearly two years after they were booked under several charges including preventing Tripura police from doing their duty and trying to spread infection while holding a rally amidst the pandemic in 2020.

Rajya Sabha MP Jharna Das Baidya, Left leaders Krishna Rakshit, Chhaya Bol and Lipika Choudhury were granted bail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court on a personal bail bond of Rs 30,000 each.

They were booked under Section 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 270 (malignant act to spread infection that is dangerous to life), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code while they took out a protest against crimes against women on June 1 in 2020.

The leaders did not have permission from the police to hold the protest. The women leaders alleged they filed a complaint against police for assaulting Lipika Choudhury during the protest, but an FIR was not registered. Later, they sought the Tripura High Court’s intervention in the matter and, accordingly, their case was lodged.

“They got bail from Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court today,” said advocate Bhaskar Debbarma.

Earlier in December last year, Tripura Opposition leader Manik Sarkar, his deputy Badal and others were booked in a case of violating Covid guidelines by holding a political gathering in August. They were granted bail from a local court.

After getting bail from the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court, Sarkar had said he received a notice to appear before the court on December 1.

He had also claimed the case filed against them was “directed”, suggesting political pressure on the police.