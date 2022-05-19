Day after Tripura introduces motor fuel rationing, govt says provisional stock available

A day after Tripura introduced vehicle fuel rationing in the state in view of disruption of a railway line near Badarpur as well as the traffic movement on National Highway 44, the government said Wednesday it has a provisional stock for a few days, including eight days of petrol and five days of diesel.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat in Agartala on Wednesday evening, Tripura home secretary Saradindu Choudhury said the national highway was being made operational at war footing and debris is being from the road.

Choudhury’s comments come a day after the state food and civil supplies department issued restrictions, saying the supply of petroleum pipe products was badly affected due to the disruption of the railway line near Badarpur and road traffic movement on the national highway.

The government order imposed restrictions on the sale of motor fuel up to Rs. 200 per vehicle for two-wheelers, Rs. 300 per vehicle for three-wheelers and Rs. 1,000 per vehicle for four-wheelers with effect from May 17. Soon after the news came, long queues of vehicle owners were seen in front of fuel pumps in different parts of Tripura including a few incidents of minor scuffles at places.

Home secretary Choudhury also said in case train movement doesn’t return to normal soon and if the condition becomes critical, the government would work on bringing fuel in via Bangladesh. He also said the restrictive order on fuel rationing might be withdrawn in a few days if the situation gets back to normal.

Tripura shares an 856 km long international border with Bangladesh and has an integrated check post at Akhaura, virtually on the outskirts of Agartala city apart from five other land custom stations in different parts of the state.

On the issue, Union Minister of State for Social Empowerment and Justice Pratima Bhoumik told the media that she spoke with Union Minister of State for Petroleum Rameshwar Teli on Wednesday and he assured her that sufficient fuel would be sent to Tripura through tankers.

“The damaged Assam-Agartala road was repaired and three days petrol stock is available here anyway. As assured by the central ministers, new tankers would come here soon as well. There is no question of crisis. Everything is in a normal range and it will stay normal,” said Bhoumik as she appealed to people to stay stress-free.

Tripura Food and Civil Supplies Minister Manoj Kanti Deb asked people not to panic and said the state has got a moderate food stock. “The Haflong railway station in Assam was damaged due to excessive rainfall and natural calamities. The national highway connecting Tripura with Assam was damaged too. The road connectivity was disrupted for a few days, it’s being repaired. The railway line might take a few days to repair. But there’s nothing to worry about. We have got food stock in our state,” said Deb.

A senior official of the state food department informed that Tripura has got 32 days of rice buffer stock, wheat stocked for 30 days, salt and sugar stocks for around a month, lentil pulses for 32 days and a ten-day buffer stock of kerosene oil.