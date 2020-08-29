Tripura: More Covid cases from west district, medicos urge people to get tested

Out of all COVID positive cases active now, the west district alone has contributed 31 percent. (PTI)

A team of experts and senior doctors from Tripura’s apex COVID-19 centre – Gobinda Ballabh Panth (GBP) Hospital has warned that the state’s west district and capital city Agartala are vulnerable areas as COVID-19 cases have significantly spiked here in the last few weeks.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of GBP Hospital and its associated Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) Technical Expert Committee, Professor Dr. Sanjib Kumar Debbarma said, according to COVID statistics from across Tripura in last three months, it is clear that the situation in West Tripura is alarming.

While more COVID cases were being reported from West Tripura since July, the condition has worsened since the third week of August, the doctor said citing reports

“Out of all COVID positive cases active now, the west district alone has contributed 31 percent, that too with a large number of cases with no recent travel history or history of coming in contact with known patients. We have reached a dangerous situation in West Tripura. If we don’t plunge to rectify it right away, things might spiral out of our control in near future”, the medicos have warned.

They added that in West district, Agartala, the capital city and its municipal corporation area are worst affected by the pandemic. “West district is in a very vulnerable condition, more so if we consider the Agartala Municipal Corporation areas. This district had to be taken care and AMC has to be particularly taken care of”, they said.

Terming the condition “alarming”, the doctors said they are getting a large number of cases without contact or travel history. A report of the health department shows 30.32 percent of recent COVID patients had no recent history of recent travel or coming in contact with identified Covid-positive patients.

While the medicos did not make any mention of ‘community transmission’ in the state, their admission comes in close succession of opposition leader Manik Sarkar’s claim two day back where he stated that community transmission of coronavirus has started in the state.

Current situation of COVID-19 in Tripura is alarming since figures are increasing very fast, Sarkar said and demanded the government to increase testing, proper treatment and provide interim relief to poor families who have lost livelihood due to the pandemic.

“Number of cases is increasing in people who don’t have direct contact with known cases. It is clear that number of cases getting without history of contact. This is alarming. So, we should go for as much testing as possible. If we undergo test, we can trace more and more cases and treat them”, Dr. Sanjib Kumar Debbarma said. He appealed people to get tested and seek help from hospitals, health centers on sign of any illness. Most of the 93 COVID deaths occurred due to late admission, he claimed.

As per latest reports, 96 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic so far in the state out of 10,879 people tested positive with the virus till date. The state has tested 2,65,554 people for coronavirus till date and had found a 4.10 percent positivity rate. 66.59 percent of patients found to have been affected by coronavirus have already recovered till today.

