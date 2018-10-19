Tripura: Mob sets ablaze four houses after clash centering molestation case erupts

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A mob set ablaze four houses in a village near Agartala early Friday morning after a clash allegedly broke out between two groups in connection with molestation case in the vicinity. The incident occurred around 4 AM on Friday morning.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior police officer said that a tribal youth invited his fiance to his home to go for a Durga Puja tour in the vicinity. While returning back to her home late at night with his fiance on a motorcycle, the girl was allegedly molested by four youths.

Shortly afterwards, the tribal youth, in an act of vengeance, returned with a group and set four houses on fire before local people and police reached the spot.

On Friday, veteran tribal leader and Revenue Minister NC Debbarma reached the village and tried to pacify the situation. Around 61 families from the village fled their homes in trauma after the incident and nearly hundred people took shelter in a temporary camp near the local police station.

Two complaints were lodged over the issue in a local police station. The four people accused of molestation were arrested on Friday evening, the police official informed.

Opposition CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar spoke with Chief Secretary LK Gupta about the incident and requested emergency relief for the panic-stricken people.

